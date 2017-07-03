Our family custom is to sit around the Sabbath table and share what is the best thing that happened to us the past week.

Then we take turns explaining what we would want to be the best part of our week to come.

What is the best thing that happened to you last week?

What do you want to be the high point of this coming week?

Together, we can grow by enjoying the best of life, and what we hope will fulfill us in the near future.

Sharing the best of the best is one of the great joys of life.

Peace and Abundant Blessings to All, Always.

Enoch.