Rainbows Clouds and Heaven

One of the most challenging aspects of delivering end of life pastoral care is to provide it to a dying child.

Late last night this is what happened.

I have been visiting with an eight year old girl terminal with cancer.

Recently, I brought a hand held device so we could watch the classic movie The Wizard of OZ with Judy Garland together. It was her favorite movie.

At the beginning of the film, in Kansas, in the black and white phase Judy Garland sings the song, Somewhere Over the Rainbow.

Each time we watched the movie, she most responded to that song of all in the film. She always sobbed when she heard Garland sing it. Sometimes she sang along with the sound track. She had the words memorized.

After her tears dried, I asked her what she was feeling when she heard and sang along with this musical piece?

She told me in quiet moments, she would day dream of flying over rainbows and clouds to live in a place like Oz. Some place where her tumors didn't hurt. Some place where her Chemo didn't make her so filled with nausea that she could not hold down solid food.

A land where she could run around outside with girlfriends when it is warm and sunny. A location where she could dance in doors to the latest tunes with girl friends when it is cold or wet outside.

A place were she could be free to be like everyone else her age, instead of in a ward for dying people.

For her, OZ is a place to be and live normally.

Between 2:30 and 3:00 AM last night, she asked for me. There was no color in her face. Her vitals had almost ceased. Her parents sat in the room close to her, in shock. This impeding moment wasn't unexpected. It is still a shock when it happens.

She unsuccessfully tried to lift her hand to hold mine. We held hands a lot these past few weeks, when she was in unbearable pain.

I held her hand, and softly sang the lyrics to Somewhere Over the Rainbow. She smiled, and by mid-song was gone.

I would like to think that her pure innocent beautiful soul now soars as high over the clouds and rainbow as she wants it to fly.

Free from the unfair, unjust and unkind restrictions of a dreaded disease that took her from life before she really had much of a chance to live it.

May her new surroundings and situation be more in line with what she needs, wants and well deserves.

Peace (temporal and eternal) and abundant blessings to us all, in her memory.

Enoch.