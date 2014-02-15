What Happens To You If You Disagree With Me Theologically?

What Happens to you, now and forever, if you disagree with me theologically? Nothing!

A closely held belief on my part constitutes insufficient reason for you to abandon any belief or disbelief closely held by you on your part.

That a way of living life, founded on core religious principles has, does and will continue to work so well for me and mine does not at all mean it is the best way for you to go. For all I know it may be the worst move you could make.

Each of us needs to find that path in life which most yields for us what we need, want and aspire to earn. The only caveat is that in our pursuits, we do not intentionally or even unintentionally cause harm to others who are affected by our decisions and actions. That always ends poorly.

Realistically, there will always be collateral damage. To the extent we can prevent harm to others, we should. Where we cause hurt to others, even unintentionally, it is morally required of us that we do what we practically can to restore them to their pre-victimized state.

Societies which do this last longest.

Mine is a religion based not on fear (pachad), but of awe (yirah).

I do not fear G-d. I stand in awe of Him. The G-d who inspires my awe is El Ma' aleh Rachamim (G-d filled with mercy). Any being who is all powerful and all knowing; yet chooses to be filled with mercy is the right role model for me.

That is me, What about you?

If you are a believer, what inspires your awe?

If you are not a believer in a perfect personal being, or other G-d concept, what inspires awe in you?

There are no wrong answers here. Only ones that are right for some, not for all.

Please feel free to share your awe inspiration with us. You may find it a way to think about a topic of value to you. It also may inspire others.

We can all learn from, and teach others. No one needs to agree with you. That is their choice. The same is true for you.

No fear, no eternal threats going on here. Just the fellowship of people of good will thinking of inspiration, and sharing it.

The four B's obtain here. Be brief, Be on-point, Be respectful, or Be gone!

Shalom U'vracha (Peace and Blessings).

Enoch.