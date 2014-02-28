Quotations That Speak to Me

In every great body of literature some passages will stand out for you.

They touch you very deeply.

Their message can be a life changer.

The following are six quotations that move me to my core. I present them not to change anyone's mind or lifestyle. What moves me may leave you cold. That is fine. In this life, we each must identify and travel that path which works best for us.

Think of those passages from texts that stir you, and kindly share them with us in the comments section.

Do not come here to cause trouble, pick a fight, disrespect what matters deeply to others.

There are plenty of opportunities for the daily three minutes of hate on the Vine and elsewhere on the net. That doesn't fly here. Don't waste time trying to derail the topic on hand, trash what matters to others, disrespect anyone or idea, troll, snark or hate peddle. You can stain your soul anywhere, Don't do it here.

Please do share special quotations. Hopefully we will better understand what others find of similar inspiration.

The world becomes a better place when we can feel what others feel in a positive light. This is true even if it is for them, and not for us.

Here goes.

"The righteous among all nations will have a share in the world to come". (Tosefta Sanhedrin 132).

"Upon three things is the world based. Torah (Divine Law), Worship, and Acts of Loving Kindness (Gemilat Chassadim)". Simon the Just. Pirke Avoth (Sayings of the Fathers).

"Find a Teacher (Rabbi), Get a friend, and judge all charitably". Joshua, Pirke Avoth.

"If I am not for myself, who will be" If I am only for myself, what am I? If not now, when? Hillel, Pirke Avoth.

"When deeds exceed wisdom, wisdom endures. When wisdom exceeds deeds, wisdom withers." Chaninah, Pirke Avoth.

"Everything is foreseen, yet freedom is given. The world is judged by Grace, yet all is according to good deeds". Akiba, Pirke Avoth.

These are some of the passages in texts important to me, that profoundly move me.

What moves you?

Peace, Blessings and Abundant Personal Inspiration.

Enoch.