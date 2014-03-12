At a meeting I recently attended the Chairman posed an interesting question. He asked with whom each of us would prefer to have a nice lunch and conversation? It could be with anyone living or dead, at any point in history. Why would we choose this person? About what would we speak?

I found that an extremely interesting question.

I want to dine with Rabbi Bahya ben-Joseph ibn-Pekudah. He wrote an extremely important two volume work entitled Chovot ha Levavoth (Duties of the Heart).

My first book, Chovoth Ha Daaoth (Duties of the Mind) was specifically written to carry out what he started to its next logical step. To fulfill an approach to living life most abundantly through ethical conduct.

I ask you the same question.

If you could lunch with anyone in history, alive or dead, with whom would you dine? Why? About what would you speak? Why?

Remember that there are no right or wrong answers here. There is only what works best for you.

Do not trash what matters to others. That is just cause to delete your response. Stay on-point, be positive, respectful, and clear. You are to speak only for yourself, not for others.

In this life those who can share what matters to them without needing to disparage what matters to others get taken seriously. Those who don't do not, for the best of reasons. The respect you get back is directly proportional to what you give out.

Peace, Abundant Blessings, and Fascinating Lunches with People of Import to You.

Enoch.