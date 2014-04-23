On the Road Again

It is April 23rd, and snowing in upstate NY. Spring weather here gets more curious with each passing season. Monday it was 80 degrees Fahrenheit, sunny and the sky clear.

Please see my previous article, Wrench and the Motorcycle Gang for background on the group of motorcycle enthusiasts who brought me into their group as honorary member and Chaplain.

Big Mark called me Sunday. He said the group, dormant for the long winter and early spring here were pulling a roadie Monday. I rented a HOG from a local Harley Davidson dealership for the day.

We cycled along the seaway trail of lake Ontario. We dined at Orbachers (Chick's favorite hangout). We exchanged stories of things done during the winter. Everyone is all half a year older, grayer, heavier, and slower (except me).

As the day wore on, I met one on one with each group member, to see what I can do for them. Getting or providing help with financial, legal, relationship, health, and emotional challenges took place.

As Big Mark named me, I am the Wrench. I fix broken or malfunctioning things.

4X4 Joe once asked me why I accepted membership in the group. They pay me nothing as Chaplain. I sport no body ink (skin illustrations, tattoos). I do not own a cycle. I am not blue collar. What, he asked, is in it for me?

The answer is their friendship. This is a group in which I do not appear to be like them in any way. They fully accept me. That works for me all day long.

We all like each other. We all get along. We enjoy each others company.

That too works for me all day long.

Here is to friendship, fellowship, acceptance of people like and unlike ourselves. Wind through our thinning hair. Sun on our arms and faces. Loving life in the company of those we appreciate and respect.

Works for me all day long!

Peace, Abundant Blessings and Warm Weather Roadies.

Enoch.