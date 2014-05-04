Of Hate Speech and Life Time Bans

Recently Adam Silver lead the way toward banning from contact and ownership Donald Sterling from the Los Angeles Clippers and the NBA. Good for Mr. Silver, the NBA, and all who are justifiably repulsed by Mr. Sterling's current and long history of racist speech and actions.

On this site, one of the team of daily hate peddlers against Israel, Judaism, Jewish People, Christians, Christianity, Americans, and Freedom ran an article in which he used capital letters (JEWISH) to describe the racism of Mr. Sterling, but failed to omit the universal decry and outrage against what Mr. Sterling said and dis in the Jewish Community. This includes Mr. Silver, who effected the life time ban. This author wasn't outraged by what Mr. Sterling said and did. It was just another excuse to post an anti-Jewish one sided inaccurate article against a Jewish Person. It was hate peddling, pure and simple. It intentionally had nothing to do with what most Jewish people felt and advocated in this matter.

The NBA, although it may not have a legal leg upon which to stand, banned Mr. Sterling for Life, and is attempting to pressure him to sell the team he owns.

Why has not and does not the Newsvine.com ban for life the daily hate peddlers against Israel, Jews, Judaism, Jewish People, Christians, Christianity, the USA and its policies, and Freedom? If the COH doesn't allow for it, morality demands it. The code can always be revised top accommodate this action.

Free speech is not absolute. It does not permit or tolerate hate speech. Neither should the Newsvine.com. Allowing the site to be used for the dissemination of hate speech erodes its credibility and is bad for its business model. Quality authors left and leave this site in droves. This is one of the reasons.

It is not a slippery slope toward censorship of legitimate debate to delete hate speech articles, and ban for life those who misuse the site to disseminate and perpetuate them.

It is up to Newsvine.com. Advocacy is never the same thing as hate speech. The dichotomy is clear as day and night. Will the Newsvine.com at long last delete hate speech, and ban for life hate peddlers? Its moral foundation rests on the answer to this question.