The group of motor cycle enthusiasts that included me as their Chaplain is one I meet with every Sunday afternoon at 3:00 PM.

Everyone in the group has a nickname. Mine is "The Wrench".

I fix things for group members when they need help. It is a part of what Chaplains do.

Big Ralph was with us Sunday last at the Donut shop where we sip the only warm, brownish coffee-like fluid they serve there.

He got a call on his Iphone. He told the group that The Wrench and he needed to excuse ourselves.

We left the shop, he on his Harley Hog and me in my OldsmoBuick (Enochobile).

He told me to follow him to the local hospital emergency care entrance.

As we got there. Mrs. Big Ralph was being treated for a heart attack.

It was mild, and she has fully recovered. No residual blockage or after effects.

As a rule, the earlier a problem is diagnosed and treated, the less expensive the care and the better the outcome.

While he and I were first waiting in the emergency outer room, he looked at me and asked, "So this is what it all comes to?

We all know this life isn't forever for us. Few of us know when we shall depart it.

There is wisdom in living life as abundantly, humanely, compassionately and ethically as we can in our own time.

Then when transitions occur, we can say with pride, "This Indeed Is What It All Came To"!

In Hebrew there is a phrase, Cheshbon Ha Nefesh. An Accounting of the Soul.

No CPA can cook the books for us.

Only we can be there for and with those we love.

It is up to us to do for the least of us no less than we hope would be done if we were in their place.

Peace and Abundant Blessings, Now and Going Forward.

Enoch.