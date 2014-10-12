What to Do When G-d Holds You Close? - Simchat Torah

The eight day of Succoth and Shmini Atzereth culminating in Simchat Torah completes the fall High Holy Day season in my religion. It concludes and re-starts the annual community Torah reading cycle.

These eight days feature feasting, company, direct communion with nature (creation), prayer, song, processions and dance.

In Leviticus 23:46 the eighth day is to be a Holy Convocation for us. The word, "Atzereth" means holding back. The Midrash (Scriptural Commentary) sees it this way. The analogy is when family returns home for the holidays at the conclusion of the visit the parent doesn't want them to leave. They may request their family visitors to hold back on leaving, even for one last cup of coffee or tea, just to savor the flavor of the moment.

G-d is so delighted we came to Him during the fall High Holy Days that He extends the visit one final day. On that day, Simchat Torah (Rejoicing in the Torah) there are processions, song and dance with the Torah communally. We collectively rejoice. What do we do individually?

During the Days of Awe there is a process from Rosh Ha Shanah to Yom Kippur. We cleanse ourselves of collective and communal sins, as we do privately and individually.

We turn away from the corrupting influences of society. We restore our souls to the pristine state given us at birth, on loan by the Holy One (Blessed Be). During Succoth through Simchat Torah, we are as close to G-d as we humanly can get as a community.

This puts such a smile on the Divine Countenance that the Source of all acceptances wants to hold us back just a bit longer, before we re-enter the world. Mundane life, with all its opportunities, distractions, challenges, and corruptions can restore human barriers to us and G-d.

This is an open question for believers of very, any and all religions, methodologies, spiritualities, movements, denominations and congregations.

When the chance presents itself to be close to G-d when it occurs, how do you seize the day?