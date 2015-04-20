Dent Cans, Not Dignity

People lose jobs thought no fault of their own.

They do exactly what they were hired to do, and do it well.

The job loss may arise from outsourcing, moving a facility, automation, reorganization, merger and acquisition or any number of other reasons having nothing to do with their performance.

Lifer isn't always fair. Business is all the less so.

This is a case history of a family with whom I worked.

It is important to respect the values and beliefs of those whom you wish to help. It is equally of value to ensure the preservation of their dignity.

When the breadwinner of the brood lost her position at a local plant, she and the family fell on hard times economically. Giving charity in spite of modest wages was always a point of pride for her, as well it should be. I knew she would never accept donated food or clothing. She once proclaimed that charity is something she gave, not accepted.

When I paid a visit, I let her know that sometimes vendors will discount in off shelf sales canned merchandise if dented. There is nothing wrong with the contents. They make cans very thin and flimsy today. Many shoppers will not buy dented cans. Bargains can be had.

I asked what preferences she and the kids had in canned foods. She was adamant about not taking a hand out. My response was this isn't a gift. It is a loan. I could front money for the purchase. When she gets back on her feet she can repay the loan when needed. Loans aren't charity. They are a business transaction. Meanwhile, it keeps the hunger pains away from the family at bargain basement prices. She agreed and told me what she wanted.

I bought cases of pristine cans at a full price retailer. Then went home and made various sized dents in the can with a hammer. I bought her the cases and a list of prices for ultimate loan repayment when she would be able to do so. The list cited prices at five cents on the dollar what I paid.

A few years later she had a new job. She was doing well. The lady retained the list. She now wanted to repay the loan to me. I advised her that this wasn't our deal.

The loan should be repaid, but only when possible, and the funds needed.

In her travels, sooner or later she will run across someone who lost, or cannot find work although not at their fault. The best way to repay this loan is to take the amount on the list, and use it to help tide over someone who needs a loan to eat. Factoring in inflation, use a sum, if affordable, that will buy what she used in current price range. She agreed this is a good way to proceed.

When it comes to being the keeper of our brothers and sisters, it is best to dent cans, not dignity. Get them the help they need, and do so in a way that retains their self worth.

If possible, set up a situation where the process can keep going past your time in this level of existence.

We best serve G-d by most effectively assisting any and all of his children who need it. That entails respecting their values and pride as we would our own.