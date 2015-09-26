Six Questions and Answers for a Better Future

With the Days of Awe completed and Sukkot at hand there are a few questions of universal import to religious and humanistic alike.

Here are six questions you should ask yourself.

Please feel free and encouraged to respond to any, some or all of them.

1. What are your three greatest strengths?

2. How can you use them to build a better future for yourself, family, community and the greater common good of humanity?

3. What are your three greatest weaknesses?

4. What is your plan to address them so you can move onward and upward in life?

5. In the short, intermediate and long term what three things are most important for you to achieve?

6. What is your plan to actualize your potential so you can make them happen?

Those who fail to plan, plan to fail.

Following through is the optimal way to attain success.

Let's all improve together for the best of all possible futures.

Peace, Abundant Blessings and Continuous Improvement for Everyone.