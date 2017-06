Enoch wishes one and all which of the following for Thanksgiving Day?

1. ____— A joyous and meaningful holiday.

2. ____— A time to enjoy family and friends, and the bounty of the good mother earth.

3. ____— The chance to celebrate and give thanks for all the good things in our lives, most of all each other.

4. ____— All of above.

5. ____— None of above.

6. ____— Sorry, I am in a tryptophan induced stupor. Could you please repeat the inquiry?