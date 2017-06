"Buy truth, and don't sell wisdom, ethics, and intellect."

"Kanay emet, veh al timkor chochmah, musar veh veenah".

The enduring value of Scripture is that values, unlike technology do not become mature and outdated.

We can all seek and acquire truth. We may all refrain from losing perspective, morals and alertness.

True then, just as true now.

Peace, Abundant Blessings and the sagacity to use them for the greater good.

Enoch,