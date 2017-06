If you celebrate the fall Jewish High Holy Day season, the following are my blessings to you and yours.

Shanah Tovah Tichateyvu. May you be inscribed and sealed in the Book of Life for your best year yet.

Gomer Chatima Tovah. Fast easy, and finish well.

Chag Succoth Veh Simchat Torah. May you dwell in the Succah, dance and sing to rejoice in the Torah.

Enoch.