Today and tonight are the following events for greetings in Hebrew and on its calendar.

(Eight) day and night of Hanukah.

Eve day and end of the Shabbat (Sabbath).

End and beginning of a New Week, Month and on the secular calendar Year.

Only once every six hundred and seventy two years can the following greetings which we can say today in Hebrew obtain.

Chag Hanukah Sameach (Happy Hanukah Holiday.

Shabbat Shalom - Peaceful Sabbath.

Shavuah Tov. - Good New Week.

Chodesh Tov - Good New Month.

Shanah Tovah - Good New Year

What is my plan for being around for the next time this happens in six hundred seventy two years?

Not ordering fried foods or anything with trans fats at Jay's Diner!

Different religious and cultural heritages have different calendars and greetings for special days.

How does yours ring in this unique time?

Peace, Abundant Blessings and Greetings to One and All.

Enoch.