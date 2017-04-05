Sincere Best Wishes in This Season of Rebirth, Renewal and Reinvigoration

Spring is a time or newness.
A time of growth.
Prima Verde - First Greens.
It is also a time to recharge ourselves spiritually.
Kindly accept my most sincere wishes for joyous and meaningful spring holiday celebrations and events.
To those celebrating the Freedom Festival of Passover I say, Char Pesach Sameach. A Zisssen Pesach.
To those celebrating Easter I say have a meaningful and joyous Easter.
To those marking this season in other ways I wish you only the best of things and times.
Peace and Abundant Blessings To One and All.
Enoch,