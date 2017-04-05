Newsvine

Sincere Best Wishes in This Season of Rebirth, Renewal and Reinvigoration

By Enoch-2699399
Wed Apr 5, 2017 8:04 AM
Spring is a time or newness.

A time of growth.

Prima Verde - First Greens.

It is also a time to recharge ourselves spiritually.

Kindly accept my most sincere wishes for joyous and meaningful spring holiday celebrations and events.

 

To those celebrating the Freedom Festival of Passover I say, Char Pesach Sameach. A Zisssen Pesach.

 

To those celebrating Easter I say have a meaningful and joyous Easter.

 

To those marking this season in other ways I wish you only the best of things and times.

 

Peace and Abundant Blessings To One and All. 

 

Enoch,

 

