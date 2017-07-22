Things to Do When You or Somoene You Know May Have Alzheimers

There are rapidly aging large numbers of Americans.

Concern for research dealing with Alzheimers and other cognitive impairing diseases is being funded by, among other sources the NIH (National Institutes of Health).

The costs of nursing homes is prohibitive.

It can tank Medicaid budgets at present and projected future levels.

Imagine what will happen to seniors so afflicted if current funding is reduced?

If you or someone you know has or is suspected of having Alzheimers or some similar malady speak with your or have them chat with their primary care physician. A referral to a Neurologist may be in order.

There is a simple blood test looking for two markers that may suggest the need for further testing, such as a magnetic brain scan or others to further refine a diagnosis.

It is always best to discuss such matters directly with the person's primary care physician, and go from there.

Peace, Abundant Blessings and the Good Health to Enjoy Each.

Enoch.